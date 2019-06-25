Arzooo.com raises Pre-Series A funding of USD 1 million

Arzooo.com, India's fastest growing venture, powering to compete and grow against their online peers, has raised USD 1 Million Pre-Series ,a funding led by Jabbar Internet Group, that founded Middle east's largest platform and a consortium of investors from and

Arzooo's tech platform 'Go Store' is the unique offering that solves the big problem of selection, price and complex and sourcing for Offline retailers.

With this platform, is equipping the to compete and grow in the age of and It enables a partner store to offer its customers the largest selection, best prices and fastest delivery, without them having to stock every item.

Commencing with the $48 billion market in India, is disrupting the sector by digitizing the retailers on its platform. With this, retailers who command 90 per cent of the consumer base (who prefer on ground touch and feel of large appliances as a preferred mode of purchase) are able to convert a growing number of them into sales from in-store walk-ins.

This is without investment on storage space, stocking or logistics for the who has the potential to cross sell across categories via this platform. Commencing with the category, has plans to expand into other categories by integrating 5,00,000 retailers by 2022. The company currently has 500 partner stores on its platform and intends to own 20 per cent of the market share by 2020.

The comprising 7-8 per cent of consumer electronics retail between and who offer price and large selection advantage to the end consumer. This has been a limiting factor for the who face challenges of limited choice of inventory and sourcing prices have led to an impact on profitability for the via the platform solves the problem of price, selection and storage for the via its that bridges the gap of a single sourcing from manufacturers and an expansive product offering via the digital catalogue.

With the fresh infusion of pre-series A funds, Arzooo.com plans to expand its geographic presence pan Today the company has physical retailers on-board across 3 major cities of Bengaluru, and The company will invest a sufficient portion of the funds in product enhancement, new talent recruitment and improvement of to encompass of

"We have witnessed tremendous impact of Internet into commerce and how it changed the shopping behaviour for consumers, but despite a widespread application of technology, the Offline Retail has been, for the most part, untouched or did not benefit as much. With Arzooo Go Store, we have made an immediate and measureable impact to physical retailers. Not only are our retailers empowered with increased earnings, they are now put on the same pedestal to compete with the ecommerce giants", said Khushnud Khan, Co-founder and CEO, Arzooo.com.

"This fresh round of funding will give us impetus to better solve the challenges faced by retail partners, expand to newer geographies while constantly innovating our offering", he added.

"Arzooo.com and its leadership team have understood the deep rooted problems of the physical retailers limiting growth, against the backdrop of rising today. Addressing key challenges of selection and price in consumer electronic retail segment, Arzooo.com is at the cusp of revolutionizing the space. We are confident that the technology when integrated across a broad category of retail will have a positive impact on economies of scale. Backing this venture, we foresee a disruption in in with an immediate impact on sustainable in the traditional format of onground touch and feel sales, better leveraged by technology", said Hussam Khoury, President, Jabbar Internet Group, UAE.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)