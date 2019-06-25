Stocks resume upward momentum, Sensex gains 300 points

Equities showed resilience on Tuesday and benchmark indices zoomed in the afternoon trading with metal, PSU banks, and auto stocks leading the rally.

The BSE Sensex closed 312 points higher at 39,435 while the was up 97 points at 11,796.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all sectoral indices were in the green. Shares of traded higher after fell over concerns of weakening global demand in

At the same time, the weather department said monsoon rains have covered nearly half of the country, leading investors to hope for a bumper agricultural output which in turn will boost rural incomes and lead to more spending.

Among stocks, surged 18 per cent after the board approved the sale of 2.44 per cent of the total equity shares of NSE.

Shares of soared nearly 8.8 per cent after the promoters undertook a stake sale of 10 per cent for raising Rs 1,230 crore for further reducing the debt level.

gained 2.9 per cent while was up 2.77 per cent. Others which traded in the green were NTPC, index heavyweight and

However, fell 1.8 per cent. Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, and too showed losses.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets showed mixed trends with little direction from a lacklustre US session. Shares fell in and Hong Kong, fluctuated in but were up in

Investors awaited US- trade talks on the sidelines of upcoming meeting later this week in Rising geopolitical tensions between the and also kept the investors edgy.

.

