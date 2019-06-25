JUST IN
Ashok Parija appointed Advocate General of Odisha

ANI  |  General News 

The Odisha government on Tuesday appointed senior advocate Ashok Parija as the new Advocate General of the state.

Parija succeeds Surya Prasad Misra.

Fifty-eight-year-old Parija, who was enrolled as an advocate in 1984, got elected a member of the Odisha State Bar Council in 2008. The same year, he became a member of the Bar Council of India.

In 2011, he was elected as the chairman of the Bar Council of India.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 15:01 IST

