Ashok Parija appointed Advocate General of Odisha

The Odisha government on Tuesday appointed senior advocate Ashok Parija as the new Advocate General of the state.
Parija succeeds Surya Prasad Misra.
Fifty-eight-year-old Parija, who was enrolled as an advocate in 1984, got elected a member of the Odisha State Bar Council in 2008. The same year, he became a member of the Bar Council of India.
In 2011, he was elected as the chairman of the Bar Council of India.
