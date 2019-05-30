Assam: Army monitoring retired 'foreigner' JCO case

Indian is in touch with the family of a retired (JCO), who has been sent to a detention camp in after a foreigners' tribunal declared him a 'foreigner'.

Police in detained the Kargil war veteran and serving identified as Mohammed Sana Ullah, 52, on Wednesday after a court declared him a

"The of the in has met the retired and advised him to approach the state on the matter. The is monitoring the case and is in touch with the family," the officials said.

The officials said that the seems to have joined the Army in 1987 through the recruitment office in near which is now going through its records for his documents.

The JCO's son is a student of the in Dehradun and his daughter is also studying in an Army school.

Ullah, a resident of Guwahati, was detained from his house in Satgaon by the police on Tuesday after the Tribunal at Boko passed the order declaring him as a and sent him to a detention camp.

Ullah's family members have claimed that he is an Indian citizen who had served in the for 30 years and upon retirement as Honorary Captain in 2017 took up a job with Police as a in the Border Branch.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)