Avalanche warning issued in Kashmir

An avalanche warning was issued in vulnerable areas of nine districts of on Saturday, a day after a snow tragedy struck in

Baseer issued the warning for the avalanche-prone areas in districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and of J&K state, an said.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of all these districts to advise the people living in avalanche-prone areas not to venture out to avoid the loss of lives, the added.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed the DCs concerned to take all the precautionary measures and to keep the (SDRF), police and para-medical staff with ambulances in readiness to avert any untoward incident.

On Friday, an avalanche hit three vehicles at Khardung La in region, burying 12 people. Five of the bodies were recovered later.

