JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Taliban refute peace talks with US in Pakistan

Halep stuns Venus, sets up Australian Open pre-quarters with Serena
Business Standard

Avalanche warning issued in Kashmir

ANI  |  Srinagar, [India] 

An avalanche warning was issued in vulnerable areas of nine districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a day after a snow tragedy struck in Ladakh.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan issued the warning for the avalanche-prone areas in districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh of J&K state, an official spokesman said.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of all these districts to advise the people living in avalanche-prone areas not to venture out to avoid the loss of lives, the spokesman added.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed the DCs concerned to take all the precautionary measures and to keep the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and para-medical staff with ambulances in readiness to avert any untoward incident.

On Friday, an avalanche hit three vehicles at Khardung La in Ladakh region, burying 12 people. Five of the bodies were recovered later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements