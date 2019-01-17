Aye Finance raises USD 10Mn from responsAbility and Northern Arc

Aye Finance, the backed fintech lender, on Thursday announced raising funds worth USD 10 million in debt funding from leading global impact investment manager, and Northern Arc.

With this latest funds, Aye aims to gear up and bolster its lending portfolio and offer affordable loans to a larger number of microenterprises in

Micro enterprises are at the bottom of the MSME hierarchy of businesses and is linked to raising this financially excluded sector and bringing it into the folds of organized

The MSME lender has designed its acquisition and credit assessment processes that mirrors the comfort of the micro entrepreneur, and is fast emerging as the in micro lending space having disbursed over Rs. 1250 crores to over 1,00,000 customers.

"We have established that our unique Cluster Based Credit Assessment methodology has the capability to scale up rapidly while delivering good value to our customers. And despite the bearish sentiments in the market, we have continued to get support from the industry in our mission to transform micro enterprise lending in India, as we continue to demonstrate robust metrics on growth and quality," said MD Aye Finance,

"responsAbility-managed funds have been providing funding for financial institutions targeting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises for the past 15 years. We are pleased to with Aye Finance, a successful that leverages its to drive financial inclusion and promote economic growth of un-organized enterprises," said Jaskirat S. Chadha,

" with Aye goes back over 4 years, during which time we have worked together on various domestic and offshore transactions with the sole aim of catalysing growth in this under served and important sector. We are pleased to have partnered with on this important transaction and look forward to continuing to with Aye on its exciting journey," said Dr Kshama Fernandes, of

