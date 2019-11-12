Ayodhya: Devotees take early morning dip in Sarayu river on Kartik Purnima

-
Hundreds of devotees take holy dip at Naya Ghat on the banks of river Sarayu here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Tuesday morning.
The festival of Kartik Purnima is also known as Dev Deepawali.
On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, devotees take a holy dip in the river Ganga and other holy rivers and lit earthen lamps at temples as well as banks of rivers.
The month is considered as auspicious by Hindus.
