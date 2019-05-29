Fall of US power evident in future: Chinese envoy to Iran

China's to Iran, Pang Sen, on Wednesday said that the fall of US power will be evident in the future and it will be a victory for both and

Pang, who met Ali Larijani, said that he maintained good cooperation with the Iranians which have strengthened bilateral ties, Iran's state-run news agency reported.

Calling Larijani's visit to last year as successful, the Chinese said that is optimistic about the future of bilateral ties, despite the US "creating obstacles".

Pang's comments come in the backdrop of the US and involved in a bitter trade dispute and the brewing tensions between the US and after the former pulled out from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on

The US recently increased tariffs on Chinese goods amounting to over USD 200 billion even as the two sides were involved in negotiations. In retaliation, said that it would be increasing duties on USD 60 billion worth US imports from June 1.

In November last year, the had slapped fresh sanctions on Iranian exports following the US' withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

The US also decided not to re-issue the sanctions waivers for major importers, including and China, to continue buying Iran's when they expired in early May.

has also increased its military buildup in the recently by deploying an aircraft carrier, bombers and anti-missile systems, citing a threat of Iranian attack.

Iran's had said that his country will not surrender to the US and "give up" its goals even if it is attacked.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)