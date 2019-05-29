Fall of US power evident in future: Chinese envoy to Iran

China's Ambassador to Iran, Pang Sen, on Wednesday said that the fall of US power will be evident in the future and it will be a victory for both Tehran and Beijing.
Pang, who met Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, said that he maintained good cooperation with the Iranians which have strengthened bilateral ties, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.
Calling Larijani's visit to China last year as successful, the Chinese envoy said that Beijing is optimistic about the future of bilateral ties, despite the US "creating obstacles".
Pang's comments come in the backdrop of the US and China involved in a bitter trade dispute and the brewing tensions between the US and Iran after the former pulled out from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.
The US recently increased tariffs on Chinese goods amounting to over USD 200 billion even as the two sides were involved in negotiations. In retaliation, China said that it would be increasing duties on USD 60 billion worth US imports from June 1.
In November last year, the Donald Trump administration had slapped fresh sanctions on Iranian oil exports following the US' withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.
The US also decided not to re-issue the sanctions waivers for major importers, including India and China, to continue buying Iran's oil when they expired in early May.
Washington has also increased its military buildup in the Middle East recently by deploying an aircraft carrier, bombers and anti-missile systems, citing a threat of Iranian attack.
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had said that his country will not surrender to the US and "give up" its goals even if it is attacked.
