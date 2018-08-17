B-town remembers Vajpayee as 'great leader'

stars on Friday paid their tributes to former Vajpayee, who breathed his last on August 16.

Esha Gupta, while speaking to the media, expressed her grief on the demise of Vajpayee, who was her maternal grandfather's cousin.

"My parents and my whole family was there at the prayer meet since last night. But I think it was my luck that I spent my whole life around him ( Vajpayee). He and my maternal grandfather studied law together at the I don't think there is any politician or minister like him. Nobody in the country talks against him" said the 'Commando 2' star.

Anil Kapoor's son also mourned the loss of the veteran leader and said, "He was a great leader, and very sad to lose people of such inspiration."

Earlier, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Madhur Bhandarkar, and paid their homage following the death of Vajpayee.

The 93-year-old veteran breathed his last on Thursday at Delhi's All Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) following a He was cremated with full state honour on Friday.

Vajpayee, who led the government from 1998 to 2004, was the first-ever member of the to become India's

