Armed militants storm 5-star hotel in Pakistan's Gwadar port city, 1 killed: police

At least three heavily-armed militants on Saturday stormed a five-star hotel in Pakistan's port city of in the restive province, leading to a shootout with security personnel, police said.

Additional police force, anti-terrorism force and are all present at the Peal (PC) Hotel to handle the situation, Dawn quoted Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai as saying.

Three terrorists attempted a forced entry into the hotel. A at the entrance challenged them after which the terrorists opened fire and killed him, the army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

A gunbattle between the militants and the and soldiers was underway, the police said.

The hotel, frequented by business as well as leisure travellers, is located on the Koh-e-Batil hill, south of on Fish Harbour road in

personnel have cordoned off the hotel.

All foreign and local guests staying at the hotel have been safely evacuated, Express Tribune quoted Information Minister as saying.

is investing heavily in under the USD 50 billion Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are two to there armed men in PC Hotel," SHO Bangulzai said.

So far, no group took responsibility of the attack.

"Two to three gunmen had first fired at and then entered the hotel," of Police (IGP) said, adding that "95 per cent of the hotel has been evacuated".

"A clearance operation was going on," a of the said.

The further said that "the attackers may have come in a boat to launch the attack".

Balochistan Minister condemned "the terrorists attack" on PC Hotel, and instructed the authorities to "ensure the safety of all inside the hotel", Dawn reported.

He called for a "well planned and strong action against the terrorists", adding that he is "in touch with police and local administration" regarding the situation.

Balochistan, which borders and Iran, is Pakistan's largest and poorest province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies.

On April 18, unidentified gunmen donning uniforms of paramilitary soldiers massacred at least 14 passengers, including personnel, after forcing them to disembark from buses on a highway in Balochistan.

The CPEC, launched in 2015, is a planned network of roads, railways and linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic on the

