4 killed as armed militants storm 5-star hotel in Pakistan's Gwadar port city: police

Three heavily-armed militants on Saturday stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan's port city of in the restive province, leading to a fierce gunbattle in which four persons including the attackers were killed, police said.

The armed men entered the upscale (PC) Hotel and opened random firing, a said.

They shot dead a at the entrance, the army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

A shootout between the militants and the security forces broke out at the hotel as the anti-terrorism force, the and the were called in, Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai said.

Home Minister said that all the three attackers were killed by the security forces.

He said that some of the guests in the hotel were also injured but their number was not immediately known.

The outlawed Liberation (BLA) claimed responsibility of the attack which it said was carried out by the militants linked with its group.

Locals said several gunshots were heard after the terrorists entered the luxury hotel.

port is one of the focal points of the USD 50 billion China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) with many Chinese workers from other provinces of working at the port.

The hotel, frequented by business as well as leisure travellers, is located on the Koh-e-Batil hill, south of on Fish Harbour road in Gwadar.

All foreign and local guests staying at the hotel had been safely evacuated, Express Tribune quoted as saying.

"At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are two to there armed men in PC Hotel," SHO Bangulzai said.

"Two to three gunmen had first fired at and then entered the hotel," of Police (IGP) said.

"A clearance operation was going on," a of the said.

The further said that "the attackers may have come in a boat to launch the attack".

Balochistan Minister condemned "the terrorists attack" on PC Hotel, and instructed the authorities to "ensure the safety of all inside the hotel", Dawn reported.

He called for a "well planned and strong action against the terrorists", adding that he is "in touch with police and local administration" regarding the situation.

Balochistan, which borders and Iran, is Pakistan's largest and poorest province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies.

On April 18, unidentified gunmen donning uniforms of paramilitary soldiers massacred at least 14 passengers, including Navy personnel, after forcing them to disembark from buses on a highway in Balochistan.

is investing heavily in Balochistan under the CPEC.

The CPEC, launched in 2015, is a planned network of roads, railways and linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic on the

The BLA is one of the most-organised terrorist group of Baloch nationalists fighting against security forces. The group was also involved in the terrorist attack at the last year.

