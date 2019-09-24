Bangladesh: Dengue death toll increases from 68 to 75

The death toll over dengue has increased from 68 to 75 in Bangladesh, said Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

Adding that the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals in the country was 2,018, DGHS also stated that a total of 461 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours.

According to data, as many as 75 people have died across the country from January 1 till September 23. However, the unofficial death toll is reported to be at least 162 so far, reported Dhaka Tribune.

While 861 patients were currently receiving treatment in 41 government and private hospitals in Dhaka, over 1,157 people were undergoing treatment outside Dhaka, the DGHS said in a press release.

Since January this year, as many as 85,288 people have been affected by dengue in the country.

Among the admitted, a total of 83,046 have been released from their respective hospitals and clinics after treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)