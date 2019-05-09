Joe Russo says Marvel will reveal one of its characters as homosexual

The is expanding and that includes revealing one of its characters as gay.

The directors of 'Avengers: Endgame', Joe and revealed that Marvel will soon take a major step for LGBTQ representation, reported Weekly.

The filmmakers said on 'EW Morning Live' that a character will be revealed as gay and that it's a person the fans already know.

The hosts of the show Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw were seen asking the Russo brothers about the small part Joe played as a grieving gay man in a therapy session that was intended to show how common people deal with the loss of their loved ones. The scene also included Chris Evans' character,

In the scene, Joe's character reveals that he went on a date for the first time since the decimation, and describes the depressing dinner outing with the other man, who is also still mourning.

"It was an integral scene to show how the world was reacting to what happened in at the end of Infinity War," Joe said of the scene.

Ross asked if it was the first "openly gay" character in a Marvel film, and that's when the revelation came out.

"Yes, openly gay. There've been insinuations about other characters' sexuality, but this is the first openly gay character," Joe emphasised.

"Who else is gay?" Shaw asked to which Joe responded, "Uhhh," perhaps realising he opened a door he shouldn't have.

"We're gonna find out. That's a story for another day," he said dropping a hint.

"There is a gay character coming up in one of their films and I think Kevin [Feige, producer] will make that announcement, I'm sure, pretty soon," he added.

In June, last year, Kevin revealed there would be two openly gay characters in the future films.

"Both ones you've seen and ones you haven't seen," elaborated on the characters while speaking to of The Playlist as cited by People.

Tessa Thompson, who stars as Valkyrie in 'Avengers: Endgame', said her character is bisexual in a tweet made in October 2017.

"She's bi and yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play," Thompson wrote.

Despite her tweet, Valkyrie's sexuality hasn't been discussed or shown onscreen yet.

