Justin Timberlake to be honoured by Songwriters Hall of Fame

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake is set to become the second recipient of Songwriters Hall of Fame's 'Contemporary Icon' award.
The award will be presented on June 13 at the 50th annual dinner of the organisation.
According to Variety, the first recipient of the award was Lady Gaga in 2015. The organisers also announced that the award "has been initiated in order to celebrate a songwriter-artist who has attained an iconic status in pop culture."
Nile Rodgers, the chairperson of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, said in a statement, "Like Michael Jackson and George Michael before him, he's turned pop music into great art and made three or four of the most influential albums of the last 15 years."
The Hall of Fame for 2019 has Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin and Yusuf, aka Cat Stevens as the official inductees.
