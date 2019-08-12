BCCI shortlists Shastri, Singh among six candidates for head coach position

-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shortlisted six candidates for the men's team's head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.
Apart from Shastri, there are two more Indians who have been shortlisted for the post -- former cricketer Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh. The other three candidates are Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, and Phil Simmons.
"BCCI has shortlisted six candidates and the names are: Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, and Ravi Shastri," a BCCI source told ANI.
The interview of the shortlisted candidates will take place here on August 16.