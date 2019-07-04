Be careful with threats that could come back and bite: Trump to Iran

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against making threats that could "come back to bite" after the latter vowed to increase uranium enrichment level set under the 2015 nuclear deal by any desired amount.

"Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will enrich Uranium to "any amount we want" if there is no new Nuclear Deal. Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!" Trump wrote on Twitter

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said that his country would increase its uranium enrichment by "any amount that is required" unless the remaining signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) help ease crushing the US against the country, reported the New York Post.

"In any amount that we want, any amount that is required, we will take over 3.67," Rouhani said.

"Our advice to Europe and the United States is to go back to logic and to the negotiating table," he continued. "Go back to understanding, to respecting the law and resolutions of the U.N. Security Council. Under those conditions, all of us can abide by the nuclear deal."

Citing an "informed source," Iran's Fars news agency on Monday had reported that Iran has exceeded the amount of enriched uranium that it was allowed to have under a 2015 nuclear deal (officially called JCPoA).

The country stopped complying with some elements of the agreement in May, a year after the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal.

The agreement was signed with an aim to limit Iran's civilian energy programme, thereby preventing it from developing nuclear weapons at some point in the future, in exchange for relief from sanctions that were crippling the country's economy.

The deal was hailed as a major diplomatic victory by the Obama administration. However, last year, Donald Trump-led US government had withdrawn from the deal, terming it as "defective at its core".

Washington's decision of pulling out from the agreement soured its ties with Iran. In the past year, the Trump administration has slapped a multitude of sanctions on Tehran citing the latter's support to state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts.

