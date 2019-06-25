Beyonce 'wrote and performed' song for 'The Lion King', says director

Beyonce, who landed her voice in the upcoming remake 'The Lion King,' has also written and performed a song for the film's soundtrack.

"We have all the original songs, but there's a song that she performed and wrote in the spirit of the production along with working with Lebo M., who's part of it with Hans Zimmer," People quoted saying during an interaction with Fandango on Monday.

However, he kept Beyonce's track title a secret. The recently released tracklist for the film has a song titled 'TBA', which is expected to be Beyonce's music.

"They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there's already a very established musical personality to the piece," Favreau added.

Praising the Lebo M, he said, "So it was nice of them to have them working with her to allow the new song to feel organically a part of the new production."

The 37-year old has voiced Nala, Simba's bae in the film.

The film will see lending his voice to the much-loved character of While will be heard as Zazu and will lend his voice to Pumbaa.

With the screenplay written by and songs by legends like and Time Rice, the movie will release on July 19.

James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, and are also a part of the cast ensemble.

On the other hand, the Hindi version of the animated film will have Shah Rukh Khan, his son lending their voices to the characters of and his son

Other actors joining the cast are Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)