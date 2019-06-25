Taylor Swift files to trademark her cats' names

Taylor Swift's undying love for is no secret. The owns three and a lot of her posts are dedicated to her precious little cuddle buddies.

Taking her affection to the next level, the 29-year-old is all set to get her cats' names trademarked.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, the 'ME!' has applied for the trademark, "Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and "

Benjamin Button is a recent addition to her family. The singer adopted the cat after he featured in her 'ME!' video earlier this year.

Talking about her love for cats, Swift will also be seen in the feature adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical 'Cats'. She will share the screen space with Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and

