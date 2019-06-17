Shah Rukh Khan to voice for 'The Lion King' in Hindi along with son Aryan

Superstar Khan and his son will be voicing for and his son respectively in the upcoming Hindi version of "The Lion King".

said "The Lion King" is a movie that his entire family loves the most and holds a very special place in their hearts.

"As a father, I can totally relate with and the endearing relationship he shares with his son

"The legacy of Lion is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this," said in a statement.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old tweeted a picture of him and gearing up to watch India-Pakistan clash from on television, wearing T-shirts in Team colours as and

Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, India, said their aim with the re-imagined version of the classic is to reach out to a wider audience.

"We cannot imagine having a better voice cast than and his son Aryan to bring the characters of Mufasa and Simba to life in Hindi," Duggal added.

Helmed by director of "Iron Man" and "The Jungle Book" Disney's "The Lion King" is scheduled to be released on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

