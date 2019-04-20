Bhopal: EC notice issued to Pragya Thakur over her remarks on Hemant Karkare

-
The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency Pragya Singh Thakur for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct by her comments on former Mumbai ATS chief late Hemant Karkare.
The notice was issued by Bhopal District Election Officer and Collector Sudam Khade seeking an explanation from her within a day on her comments.
Thakur, who is contesting against Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, said on April 18 that Karkare lost his life because she had cursed him.
"I called Hemant Karkare and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," Thakur had said. Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
Later on Friday, the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association condemned her "insulting" statement.
"Ashok Chakra awardee late Sri Hemant Karkare, IPS made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected," the IPS Association wrote on their Twitter handle.
Thakur has also faced flak from the opposition parties over her controversial remarks.
The BJP distanced itself from the controversy, stating that her comments were personal. The remarks were probably due to the "mental and physical torture" she underwent during the investigation in the case, the party said.
"The BJP strongly believes that late Hemant Karkare attained martyrdom while fighting against the terrorists. BJP has always considered him a martyr. This is Sadhvi Pragya's personal statement which she might have given because of the mental and physical torture she had faced," read a statement from the party.
