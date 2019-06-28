Bic Camera attracts foreign visitors for shopping

International tourists in Japan will be surprised by the development of the present railway infrastructure in the country.

There are many routes and stations in every area of Japan. The railway industry has developed to connect each town with tourist attractions.

This dog is called "Ha chi" and it is very popular among foreign tourists near Shibuya station. Shibuya is a town in Tokyo where people gather and there are fashion and music shops.

A scramble intersection is also a famous place among for foreign tourists.

"Bic Camera", which has its stores near Shibuya station, has a business strategy to attract foreign tourists. The electronics retail store offers inbound services such as duty-free services and the support of foreign staff.

This is "Akihabara" which is famous for their unique pop culture in Tokyo. There are many stores for animation, computer and small parts of electrical appliances.

"Bic Camera" has stores that match the characteristics of the town of Akihabara.

This is Shinjuku, a well-known shopping area. Bic Camera is developing "Bicqlo" in collaboration with "Uniqlo", a fashion clothing product that will operate at many places overseas. Visitors can buy clothes and household appliances.

This is "Bic Camera" in front of "Yuraku-cho" station. Underground floor connects directly to the subway station.

This is convenient for commuting and shopping also. Another attraction is close by Imperial Palace, "Hibiya park" station, which serves as a way for tourists to easily commute to many subway stations. Visitors can enjoy shopping and walking around.

In major regional cities such as Osaka and Nagoya, "Bic Camera" has been expanding. In Japan's tourism industry, foreign tourists tend to visit more places and cover the famous tourist spots; the reason for this being that the tourists make use of the railway network which is well-connected.

Bic Camera attracts many foreign tourists and makes inbound business success by expanding stores at major stations and improving services for foreigners.

