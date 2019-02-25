Tourism Dept launches programme to train guides

: The Department has launched a programme to create a pool of trained tourist guides with a firm understanding of the job and excellent proficiency in languages.

This will be held in association with the state-run Institute of and Travel Studies (KITTS) here, a press release said.

The course is formulated to make up shortage of well trained guides to cope up with the ever-increasing flow of foreign and domestic tourists to the state.

The programme will be inaugurated by state Minister on February 27.

Dr Shashi Tharoor, MP, will deliver the key-note address at the function.

The programme aims at training 150 licensed regional guides and 50 state level guides.

One of the countrys premier training institutes in travel and tourism sector, KITTS offers high quality academic programmers in moulding careers in tourism and hospitality industry for the global market.

