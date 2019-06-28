Tokyo hosts Roppongi Art Night

"Roppongi", is one of the most popular towns in Tokyo. It is decorated with various artworks. This event is named "Roppongi Art Night".

The theme is "travel at night, dreams of the day".

It is held for two days with modern art, design, music, images and performance by the artist from all over the covering the length and the breadth of the city.

The "Fruit tree artwork" is produced by "Choi Jung-Hwa" who is the main director in this event. It is the colourful balloon sculpture of large fruits and vegetables arranged on the dish of "Roppongi Town"

Choi Jeong Hwa, an artist, said, "Nobody needs to explain or ask a question about my artwork. Everyone, please just think about something and feel it. And I would be happy if you take a commemorative photo in front of my artwork."

"This is a big box decorated by Japanese traditional design "karakusa". Inside, it is a collection of Japanese "Furoshiki" which is traditional Japanese cloth for wrapping. It is decorated with colourful and unique "furoshiki", she added.

This film art is located in the aisle of a shopping mall. The artist is from Indonesia. This image changes as one walk through the street to reach a mysterious space. People enjoy this fantastic space.

This artwork makes a sound when people touch this spider web.

A visitor said, "It was a very good opportunity for me to see works of art outside and free. It was sunny today, so I enjoyed this artwork very much. This is the entrance to the office building, where artworks are displayed in a private place, not in a public area."

Fumio Nanjyou, Chairman, Roppongi Art Night said, "Roppongi is now a diversified city where the visitor can enjoy shopping and eating. In addition, visitors can enjoy various art products. So I hope many people come to Roppongi which is diversified town to enjoy and feel the new Japanese culture."

Artwork decorated in "Roppongi" makes visitors happy and with scores of smiles and surprised faces, the excitement of the people can be felt in Tokyo's air, he added.

