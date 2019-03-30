Bihar board inter class 12 result out, pass pecentage jumps to 27.05

The School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the result of intermediate examination of class 12th arts, commerce, and science.

79.76 per cent of students have passed the exam, a climb of 27.05 per cent from the previous year.

More than 12 lakh students appeared in the exams, which held between February 6 and February 16. Out of which, 10.19 lakh students cleared the exam.

Out of 12 lakh students, 736187 were male, while 542468 were female candidates.

This year, 81.20 per cent students have passed from the science stream and 93.02 per cent from the commerce stream while, 76.53 per cent from arts stream.

The students can check the results from the of BSEB, www.bsebinteredu.in, and www.biharboardonline. gov.

