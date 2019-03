Two militants were killed in a 56-hour-long encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Sunday, officials said.

The two militants were killed in the encounter, which began on Friday morning when security forces launched a in Babagund area of in north Kashmir, following information about presence of the militants there, an army said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he said.

The did not give any further details.

A police on Friday said four security force personnel two policemen and two men, including an - were killed in the gunfight.

The said one civilian, Waseem Ahmad Mir, also sustained "in the nearby area" and later succumbed at a hospital.

Further details of the operation are awaited.

