Bihar: Gaya SDO held for accepting bribe

Sub Divisional Officer, Kumar has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh here, police said.

"We had received a complaint against from Saarim Ali. We'll take to where he'll be produced before a court," said (Vigilance)

Ali said the had demanded a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh from him in a land dispute case.

The vigilance department officials said Sinha was arrested while he was allegedly accepting the bribe.

Sinha said he is being framed in the matter.

