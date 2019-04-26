Bihar: Gaya SDO held for accepting bribe

-
ALSO READ
Indian Information Service officer caught taking bribe from
Poll wish-list: Gaya youths want jobs, strike on corruption, 'salvation' of Falgu river
108-year-old voter is inspiration for younger generations in Bihar's Gaya district
Ayushmann Khurrana completes 'Article 15' shoot
Fardeen Khan slams body shaming culture
-
Gaya Sub Divisional Officer, Suraj Kumar Sinha has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh here, police said.
"We had received a complaint against Sinha from Saarim Ali. We'll take Sinha to Patna where he'll be produced before a court," said DSP (Vigilance) Gopal Paswan.
Ali said the sub-divisional officer had demanded a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh from him in a land dispute case.
The vigilance department officials said Sinha was arrested while he was allegedly accepting the bribe.
Sinha said he is being framed in the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU