Bihar: Gaya SDO held for accepting bribe

Gaya Sub Divisional Officer, Suraj Kumar Sinha has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh here, police said.

"We had received a complaint against Sinha from Saarim Ali. We'll take Sinha to Patna where he'll be produced before a court," said DSP (Vigilance) Gopal Paswan.

Ali said the sub-divisional officer had demanded a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh from him in a land dispute case.

The vigilance department officials said Sinha was arrested while he was allegedly accepting the bribe.

Sinha said he is being framed in the matter.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 02:25 IST

