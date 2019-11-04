Air pollution: Bihar govt bans plying of vehicles older than 15 years

In a bid to reduce air pollution, the Bihar Government has taken a decision to prohibit plying of 15-year-old vehicles in the state.

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said that the decision will be applicable to the government and commercial vehicles. The decision will come into force from Tuesday.

However, 15-year-old private vehicles have been exempted but Chief Minister said that they will have to undergo fitness test again.

Emphasising on reducing pollution from stubble burning, Kumar said that those farmers who will burn straw will not get the agricultural subsidy.

He also asked officials to investigate if the brick kiln is using the latest technique to control pollution.

Several parts of North India including cities in Bihar are reeling under the effect of deteriorating air quality after Diwali.