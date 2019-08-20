Bihar: SIT members fired upon, one dead

A police personnel died, while the other received grave injuries after they were fired upon while on their way back after conducting a raid in Bihar's Saran district.

The duo belonged to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The injured cop was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident happened near Marhaura market in Saran district. Further investigation is on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)