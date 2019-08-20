JUST IN
Bihar: SIT members fired upon, one dead

The injured cop was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment

A police personnel died, while the other received grave injuries after they were fired upon while on their way back after conducting a raid in Bihar's Saran district.

The duo belonged to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The injured cop was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident happened near Marhaura market in Saran district. Further investigation is on.

