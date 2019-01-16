JUST IN
Odisha IPS officer appointed as SP NIA

ANI  |  Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India] 

Satyajit Naik, an IPS officer from Odisha, was on Wednesday appointed as the SP of the National Investigation Agency.

The 2008-batch IPS officer will be appointed on a deputation basis for a period of four years, an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed.

"The services of Dr. Satyajit Naik, IPS (RR 2008) at present, SP, STF, CID-CB, Odisha are placed at the disposal of the-Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs for his appointment as S.P. in National Investigation Agency on deputation basis for a period of four years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders whichever is earlier. He is relieved of his duties in order to take up his new assignment at the Centre," the MHA release read.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 23:51 IST

