Odisha IPS officer appointed as SP NIA

Satyajit Naik, an from Odisha, was on Wednesday appointed as the SP of the Investigation Agency.

The 2008-batch will be appointed on a deputation basis for a period of four years, an official release from the (MHA) confirmed.

"The services of Dr. Satyajit Naik, IPS (RR 2008) at present, SP, STF, CID-CB, are placed at the disposal of the-Government of India, for his appointment as S.P. in Investigation Agency on deputation basis for a period of four years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders whichever is earlier. He is relieved of his duties in order to take up his new assignment at the Centre," the MHA release read.

