Bill Cosby adopts healthy lifestyle in prison

Bill Cosby who is serving a three-to-ten year sentence in prison for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004 has adopted a healthy lifestyle.

The 81-year old comedian has bid adieu to carbs and sweets and shifted to all healthy items while on his jail term, reported TMZ.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's spokesperson said, "Since the day he was sentenced for sexual assault, Cosby has sworn off unhealthy foods. We're told he hasn't touched bread, desserts or any of the prison menu items filled with starch and sugar."

Not only this, but he has also said goodbye to coffee and now he mostly dines on fruits and veggies.

On asked the inspiration behind Cosby's new health routine, his spokesperson added that he doesn't wish to turn into an overweight inmate or end up with diabetes like her fellow mates.

To make the most out it, he exercises on a stationary bike and does crunches and has reduced his weight to 84 kgs from 90 kgs.

Earlier in June, Cosby hit the headline after she dropped his defamation countersuit against seven women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

The women involved in the defamation case include Tamara Green, Barbara Bowman, and Therese Serignese. Lawyer Joe Cammarata said his clients believe they are "truth tellers". He had planned to take Cosby's deposition if he pursued his countersuit.

Cosby's sentence came after a lengthy trial where he faced accusations from former Temple University employee Andrea Constand and was eventually found guilty. He was found to have drugged and raped her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Since then, multiple women came forward against 'The Cosby Show' star.

Cosby's trial was heralded as the first major celebrity trial of the #MeToo movement, and the first to result in a conviction.

