Birthday wishes pour in for Trent Boult

Birthday wishes poured in for Trent Boult as the New Zealand left-arm fast bowler turned 30 on Monday.

From the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Home of Cricket, the Lord's all conveyed birthday wishes to Boult on his special day.

ICC in a tweet called Boult as one of New Zealand's finest bowlers. The global governing body of cricket added that the Kiwi fast bowler has taken 447 international wickets in all formats.

"Happy birthday to one of New Zealand's finest bowlers Trent Boult. He has taken 447 international wickets for his country in all formats!" ICC tweeted.

Lord's Cricket Ground said, "One of the moments of the @cricketworldcup Happy Birthday to BLACKCAPS bowler, Trent Boult!"

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan conveyed birthday wishes, calling his Delhi Capitals' teammate as 'thunder boult'.

"Happy birthday to the 'thunder boult'," Dhawan said.

Boult represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The team in a tweet said, "It's the day of the lightning. Here's wishing our smiling assassin @trent_boult, a very happy birthday!"

Cricket World Cup shared a video from the tournament when Boult took a hat-trick against Australia at the Lord's in a round-robin fixture.

"What a moment Who remembers @trent_boult's incredible #CWC19 spell against Australia, in which he claimed a superb hat-trick at the Home of Cricket? Happy birthday, Lovely Trenty," Cricket World Cup said.

Boult has picked up a total of 447 wickets for New Zealand across all formats - 246 in Tests, 164 in ODIs and 37 T20Is. He has claimed a 10-wicket haul in the longest format. Earlier this year, he took part in the IPL and took five wickets for Delhi Capitals.

The fast bowler was part of New Zealand's playing XI that played the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. England, the eventual champions, defeated the Kiwis on boundary count rule as neither the 50-over match nor the subsequent super-over could separate the teams.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)