BJP committed to providing strong, decisive government to country: Piyush Goyal

for Railways on Monday said the BJP manifesto is the reflection of the party's commitment to providing "a decisive and able administration" to the country.

Speaking to ANI here, said: "The BJP has gone into this election with the commitment to providing a committed, decisive, and strong government to the country for the welfare of farmers, youth and all other sections of the society."

"We are committed to providing a government which can tackle terrorism and takes action against infiltrators," added

Talking about the BJP's poll promises, he said: "Our manifesto has promised to invest around Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector which will create new job opportunities for the crores of people."

"Farmers' income will be doubled. will be made the third largest economy in the world. A foundation will be laid for the New India, a dream that we envisage to achieve by 2022," Goyal told ANI.

"We have dedicated the 'Sankalp Patra' to this country with a dream of giving an able administration and with a dream to make this country one amongst the topmost countries in the world," the Union Minister said.

Reacting to the jibe that BJP should release a 'mafinama' and not a manifesto, Goyal said: "The is left with nothing but slogans. We have been listening to these slogans for the last 70 years. Their manifesto does not mention measures to tackle corruption."

He also alleged that the party has failed to understand the problems of this country.

"How this country should be tackling terrorism? How this country should be ably administered? They (Congress) have mentioned nothing about that," he said while asserting that the Congress party has not been able to come out of appeasement and dynastic

"They have failed to understand the problems of this country and the solution to those problems," the Union Minister said.

Terrorism, security, soldier welfare, abrogation of Article 370, and combating infiltration are some of the key highlights of the BJP manifesto released on Monday for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party, on the other hand, has largely focussed on the development of poor, farmers, youths, job creation, and students among other things.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

