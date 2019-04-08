Resolving Mandir-Masjid dispute within limits of Constitution is a welcoming move: Iqbal Ansari

With BJP reiterating its promise of constructing in in its manifesto released on Monday, Iqbal Ansari, the litigant in the Ram Janm Bhoomi- case said that he "respects the government commitment of resolving the issue of Mandir and Masjid within the limits of Constitution".

"The government is of BJP and we respect that its commitment to resolve the Mandir-Masjid issue within the limits of the Constitution. Whatever work will be done within the limits of the Constitution will harm neither Hindu nor Muslims," said

"Although the matter is in the Supreme Court, it is entangled in politics, and Hindus and Muslims are both doing politics on the issue. We want that a solution within the legal and constitutional limits should be found," said Ansari.

The BJP asserted that it will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate the expeditious construction of the

"We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the in Ayodhya," the party manifesto read.

The is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi- site in between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, and Ramlalla Virajman.

The construction of the Ram Mandir at has been a long-standing promise by the BJP.The pledge was also included in the 2014 elections manifesto.

