BJP gets absolute majority in Arunachal Assembly, sweeps LS polls too

BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Assembly by winning 37 out of 55 Assembly seats.

Janata Dal-United (JDU), BJP's ally, has won seven seats. The (INC) and the People's Party (NPP) could manage to win just four seats each.

The vote share of BJP in the Assembly polls was 51.5 per cent while that of JDU 9.92 per cent, and Congress' 17.52 per cent.

defeated Thupten Kunphen by a margin of 2,400 votes, which is his third consecutive victory since joining

Two independent candidates were also able to win, while one candidate of the People's Party of Arunachal secured his victory.

In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP has won both the seats in the state, thus handing over a crushing blow to the party.

defeated INC's Lowangcha Wanglat by a margin of approximately 70,000 votes in Arunachal East parliamentary constituency.

of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju defeated INC's Nabam Tuki by more than 1.7 lakh votes to win Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat.

