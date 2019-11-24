BJP has not nominated anyone for Delhi CM's post: Hardeep Singh Puri

Clarifying on his earlier statement that BJP will contest upcoming Delhi Assembly elections under the leadership of Manoj Tiwari, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that the party has not nominated anyone for the post of Chief minister so far.

"The BJP is poised for victory in Delhi. The party has not nominated anyone for the post of Chief minister so far. Shri Manoj Tiwari is the Chairman. The party is working enthusiastically under his leadership. My statement meant that the BJP would win the forthcoming elections with huge votes under his leadership."

While addressing Sahari Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in New Delhi, Puri had stated in the morning that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of its state unit chief Manoj Tiwari and added: "we will rest only after making him the Chief Minister."

On being asked if he will run for Delhi Chief Minister's post, Puri said, "I have no such intentions. I was a bureaucrat and now I am a minister. There are several leaders in Delhi who are born and brought up here and are senior BJP leaders."

Assembly elections in the capital are due early next year. During 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP had placed its bets on Harsh Vardhan while in 2015 elections, the party had declared Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi as its Chief Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)