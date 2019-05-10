BJP is undemocratic, dictatorial, destructive, non-performing: Chandrababu Naidu

Terming BJP as "undemocratic", "dictatorial", "destructive and non-performing", Chief Minister N Chandrababu on Friday asserted that the aim of 22 opposition parties is to preserve the integrity of the electoral process and

"On 23rd May, if people reject this undemocratic, dictatorial, destructive and non-performing team and select a new team that will play by the rules, respect the conventions and will preserve the spirit of democracy, then that will save the institutions and save Indian democracy," tweeted

"He killed all democratic institutions in the 5 years of his misrule, unlike anything has seen before. The collective fight of 22 opposition parties is to preserve the integrity of the electoral process & preserve the institutional integrity of the Election Commission," he added.

The accused of attacking former Chief Election JM Lyngdoh for taking "objective" decision on Gujarat Elections.

"A Man who attacked the former Chief Election JM Lyngdoh as James Michael Lyngdoh, referring to his religion, after the then CEC took an objective decision on Gujarat Elections is preaching which is not only shameful but disgusting," he tweeted.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases. The first five phases were held on April 11, 19, 23, 29 and May 6. The rest two phases will be held on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

