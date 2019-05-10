Farmers hail withdrawal of cases by PepsiCo, demand 'token' compensation

Terming withdrawal of the by as a big win for the farmers of the country, the affected farmers have demanded a 'token' compensation for alleged and meted out to them.

The development comes days after filed a suit against four farmers in the state claiming that they used its patented seeds to grow potatoes without prior permission.

Sharing details of update in the case, farmers' said, " has unconditionally withdrawn cases against farmers of Aravali and Sabarkatha. Today farmers have won over the multinational company and it means a lot."

He also said that PepsiCo must apologise to the farmers and provide compensation to them.

"They symbolically want Rs 1 as compensation for and meted out to them. They have expressed an opinion to counter-litigate against PepsiCo."

Yagnik also raised concerns over a reported meeting between government representatives and PepsiCo, saying, "We are very much concerned and aggrieved by a closed-door meeting between the government and PepsiCo. Government has not spoken to farmers who are being harassed and litigated by PepsiCo. Therefore we want the government of to hold no further talk with PepsiCo without taking farmers into confidence."

One of the farmers Bipin Patel said, "This is a win for all the farmers of the country. PepsiCo since April 11 has tormented us through fake cases, however, they have withdrawn the before next date of hearing on June 12."

activist Kapil Shah said, "This will serve as an example for other farmers spread throughout the country."

Later the same month, it had said that it will make an out-of-court settlement with the farmers.

