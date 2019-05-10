WB Child Rights Commission takes cognisance of sexual assault allegations against BJP candidate

Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has taken cognisance of a complaint against BJP candidate from constituency, Nilanjan Roy, who has been allegedly accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in

The accused is yet to be arrested in connection with the case.

The Commission has directed Chief Electoral Officer to take the necessary action as per rules within 24 hours and has directed the police to arrest the alleged accused immediately under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

In a statement, the Commission said, "We have taken cognizance of a complaint received in a POCSO case where the BJP candidate from the constituency has been accused of sexually assaulting and outraging the modesty of a minor girl of 17 years under station, The accused is yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)