BJP issues three-line whip to RS MPs for July 8,9

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Whip Narayan Lal Panchariya on Saturday issued a 'three-line whip' to the party's Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the house on July 8 and 9.
The whip has been issued to gather support for the government's stand and vote for the bills it presents in the upper house of the Parliament.
Furthermore, BJP is scheduled to hold a Parliamentary Party meeting on July 9 in Parliament.
