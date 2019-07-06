JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Rajnath pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on birth anniversary

Govt working as an accountant for every taxpayer: CBDT Chairman
Business Standard

Former Mizo Guv, actor Mohan Babu visit Tirupati Balaji temple

ANI  |  General News 

Former Mizoram governor Vinod Kumar Duggal, along with Telugu film actor Mohan Babu, visited Tirumala Lord Balaji temple on Saturday.

The two were welcomed by the temple authorities and darshan arrangements were made for them.

"I had wished for the victory of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the elections. Since my wish was fulfilled, I came here to offer prayers to the almighty," said Babu, while talking to the media after offering prayers.

On the other hand, Duggal said, "Tirumala is a peaceful pilgrim place."

Former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy had also visited the temple this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 14:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU