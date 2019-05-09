Woman detained for throwing slipper at Sidhu

A woman was detained for allegedly attempting to throw her footwear at and Navjot Singh during a public meeting here.

In a short video of the incident, the woman is seen telling police personnel that she threw the slipper because " spoke against Modi".

Navjot Singh has been very critical of Prime and has often slammed him publicly referring to him as "chowkidar chor hai", following the example of party

on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the for wrongly attributing his "chowkidar chor hai" remark to the apex court and sought closure of the contempt proceedings against him.

In April, a shoe was hurled at BJP's spokesperson GVL while he was addressing a He, however, had a narrow escape as the shoe did not hit him.

At the time of the incident, the was talking about fielding Sadhvi Pragya from constituency and was criticising for allegedly defaming Hindus.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)