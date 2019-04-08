SC accepts plea challenging accused's acquittal in 2012 rape and murder case

The on Monday accepted a plea challenging the of the accused in the sensational case of and murder of an eight-year-old in Nainital in 2012.

The plea challenges the Uttarakhand High Court's verdict which reversed the decision of a lower court. The acquitted the accused Deepak Arya, who was declared 'guilty' by a lower court in 2014.

A lower court in Nainital had awarded death penalty to the accused after convicting him under 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In 2014, Deepak moved the and challenged the sessions court's order. In 2015, the acquitted him due to lack of evidence against him. Following which, Naveen Ram, the father of the victim, moved the challenging the High Court's order.

"I want justice from the My daughter was raped and murdered. I want the court to award the death penalty or life imprisonment to Deepak. It is the court's duty to serve justice to my daughter," Naveen told ANI.

Stressing that the should hear the matter urgently as Naveen has not got justice yet, former Additional Advocate (AAG) in and senior said: "It cannot be just the difference of judgment that Uttarakhand's lower court had sentenced Deepak to death and the High Court acquitted him.

