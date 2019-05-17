Kumaraswamy's statements not to be taken seriously: Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior on Friday said that Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy's remarks regarding him not being made CM was being taken out of context.

"Kumaraswamy's statements were said in a particular context during the elections. It should not be taken seriously," Kharge told ANI.

Kumaraswamy in a veiled jibe at the party had said on Tuesday, " should have become the long ago. I feel that injustice has happened with him. I would like to clearly state that, even I feel that, Kharge has not been given recognition for all the work he has done."

Kharge on Friday also condemned the statements made by BJP MPs Navin Kateel, Anantkumar Hegde and BJP on Nathuram Godse and added that and duo were supporting them.

"Leaders like Kateel do not know that such statements can lead to violence. This type of statement is condemnable. Modi and Shah are supporting people like Kharge and Sadhvi Pragya," Kharge said.

He added that the BJP top brass had not reprimanded the people who had said wrong things about and were trying to defame and and termed it BJP's strategy.

"Shah and Modi did not condemn people who are saying wrong about They have instructed their leaders that say bad words and we will say we "regret" if somebody will ask. They are trying to defame and Congress party but it will not happen," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)