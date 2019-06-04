BJP's Rajesh Patnekar elected as Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly

BJP's MLA was on Tuesday elected as the of Legislative Assembly.

Patnekar was up against Congress' candidate and former

While Patnekar polled 22 votes, Rane polled 16.

On Monday, of Legislative Assembly received nominations from Patnekar and Rane to contest the elections for the post of the

Earlier in the day, called a one-day Assembly session to elect the

The BJP-led ruling coalition has a strength of 24 in the 40-member State Legislative Assembly, comprising of 17 BJP MLAs, three MLAs of the Goa Forward Party, three independents and one Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA.

The Opposition has 15 MLAs and one of the Nationalist Party.

The election for the post of Speaker of the Assembly took place as former Speaker was appointed as on March 18, following the demise of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)