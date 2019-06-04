BJP's Patnekar elected as Goa Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA was on Tuesday elected as of the Legislative Assembly, defeating of the by 22-16 votes.

"I congratulate you on winning election on post of has to be neutral. You will be judged by the decisions of the House," told the media after the special one-day Assembly session.

Lone Nationalist Party MLA Churchill Alemao was not present at the time of voting, while MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, who has not withdrawn his support to the BJP-led coalition government despite acute differences, also voted against Patnekar.

The election was conducted by

The election has been necessitated, after then Speaker was appointed in March, following the death of

--IANS

maya/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)