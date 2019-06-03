BJP's Patnekar to take on Cong's Rane for Goa Speaker post

BJP MLA Monday filed his nominations for the post of in the Assembly.

The has pitted Pratapsinh Rane against him, elections to which will be held Tuesday during a day-long session called by

The post of has been vacant after Pramod Sawant became in March this year following the death of on March 17.

is MLA from in North

The BJP had to nominate after MLA Michael Lobo, who is officiating as speaker, refused to take up the post on a full-time basis claiming it would curb his freedom to take up issues concerning public interest.

Patnekar filed his nomination papers in the presence of and Ministers Vijai Sardesai and Manohar Ajgaonkar.

"We are confident of winning as we. along with out allies, have 23 MLAs," Sawant told reporters.

The has 15 MLAs in the 40-member House.

of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said, "Considering his past experience as and his impeccable track record as MLA, Rane is the most suitable candidate for the post. We will appeal to all the MLAs, including those from ruling side, to vote for him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)