BJP targets 60 plus seats in Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Madan Kaushik

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of winning more than 60 seats in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls, said state party president Madan Kaushik on Tuesday.
A meeting regarding the upcoming Assembly elections was held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the national capital late on Monday night. Senior BJP leaders, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Puskar Singh Dhami were also present in the meeting.
"Today we discussed the upcoming elections and decided on all programmes. We reviewed the preparations and formed the roadmap. Right now we have a goal of 60 plus seats. We got the guidance of the Union Home Minister to achieve the goal. There will be programmes of the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defence Minister in Uttarakhand," Kaushik told reporters after the meeting.
Notably, Shah visited the poll-bound state last week and attended several meetings and programmes.
Elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly are scheduled to take place in early 2022.
In the 2017 elections, BJP secured 57 Assembly seats, Congress won 11 seats and the rest of the seats were won by others.
