Rajasthan bypolls: Results of two assembly seats to be announced on Tuesday

The counting of votes for the Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) bypolls, which were held on October 30, will start on Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. The Election Commission of India has issued necessary guidelines to the District Election Officers along with the guidelines related to the coronavirus.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that counting of votes will start from 8 a.m. on Tuesday at Mohanlal Sukhadia University Campus of Udaipur district headquarters for Vallabhnagar assembly constituency and Government Senior Secondary School, Neemuch Naka, Pratapgarh district headquarters for Dhariawad assembly constituency.

He said that the counting of votes of Vallabhnagar assembly would be completed in 23 rounds and in Dhariyawad assembly in 24 rounds.

In Vallabhnagar assembly constituency, a total of 1,186 postal ballots were issued in the categories of absentee voters above 80 years, absentee disabled voters, service voters and polling staff, out of which 1,049 postal ballots were received.

For Dhariyawad assembly constituency, 300 postal ballot papers were issued in four categories, out of which a total of 285 postal ballots have been received.

Counting of postal ballots will be done in the Returning Officer's chamber.

Gupta said that after the declaration of election results, no procession, rally and function will be allowed by the winning candidate. He said that only two persons would be allowed along with the winning candidate to obtain the certificate from the Returning Officer.

Polling was held on October 30 in which 16 candidates were in fray; 9 from Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and 7 from Dhariyavad (Pratapgarh).

Around 71.72 per cent polling was recorded in Vallabhnagar and about 69.10 per cent in Dhariyavad. TVoting was held at 638 polling stations including 310 polling stations in Vallabhnagar and 328 polling stations in Dhariyavad.

