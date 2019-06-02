JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Ponting believes Warner is not at his best yet
Business Standard

Terrorists hurl grenade at National Conference leader's residence

ANI  |  Politics 

Terrorists hurled grenade at the residence of National Conference leader Ghulam Mohi Ud din Mir in Muran, Pulwama on Sunday.

The grenade exploded outside the compound wall. No loss of life or injury has been reported.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 5 pm. Further details are currently awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 19:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU