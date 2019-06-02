Terrorists hurl grenade at National Conference leader's residence

-
Terrorists hurled grenade at the residence of National Conference leader Ghulam Mohi Ud din Mir in Muran, Pulwama on Sunday.
The grenade exploded outside the compound wall. No loss of life or injury has been reported.
According to reports, the incident took place at around 5 pm. Further details are currently awaited.
