(BMC) on Wednesday said it has seized over sixty thousand kilograms of plastic and collected over Rs 3 crore by imposing fines under the plastic ban period from June 23, 2018 to June 25 this year.

The has conducted around 10,35,207 raids and seized 61851.429 kg plastic, the civic body said.

A fine of Rs 3,47,70,000 crore has been collected, it added.

On June 23, 2018, the government had enforced the ban on the manufacture, use and sale of single-use plastic materials.

Following the order, the had formed 24 special squads to conduct raids and levy fines ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000, including a provision of a three-month jail term for offenders.

